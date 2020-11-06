Tigers Name New Pitching Coach

The Tigers' will look to a young pitching coach to build a World Series contender with some young arms.

Chris Fetter, who helped lead the University of Michigan to the College World Series title series in 2019, will become manager A.J. Hinch's new pitching coach.

The 34 year old will take over a potentially dominant rotation featuring Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal.

Juan Nieves' was internally promoted to assistant pitching coach on Friday as well.

Returning to the Major League staff are Josh Paul as quality control coach and Ramon Santiago as a base coach.

