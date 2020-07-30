Tigers Rally to Beat Royals

The Tigers rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Royals 5-4 in Detroit.

JaCoby Jones homered in the seventh off Ian Kennedy for the go-ahead run.

Jonathan Schoop homered with Jones aboard with two out in fifth to tie the score.

Bryan Garcia earned the win in relief. Maikel Franco had three KC hits and drove in two.

Whit Merrifield had two hits and scored two runs in defeat.

Starter Danny Duffy struck out eight in five innings, allowing four runs on three hits and a walk in a no-decision.

Ivan Nova goes to the mound for the Tigers opposite the Royals' Brady Singer in Thurssday night's series finale.



