Tigers Score Comeback Win

The Detroit Tigers picked up their first win of the season Saturday thanks to JaCoby Jones.

Jones hit a two run homerun in the ninth inning to rally Detroit past the Reds 6-4 in Cincinnati.

Miguel Cabrera salvaged his four strikeout day with a two run homer in the seventh to move into 29th place on the all-time career homeruns list surpassing Adrian Beltre.

Elsewhere, one bad inning was too much for the Blue Jays in Tampa.

Brandon Lowe's two run triple snapped an eighth inning tie and lifted the Rays over Toronto 4-1.