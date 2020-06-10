Tigers Select Spencer Torkelson with First Pick in MLB Draft

As expected, the Detroit Tigers selected Arizona State's Spencer Torkelson with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 MLB Draft Wednesday night.

Torkelson is the only player in Pac-12 history to hit 20 home runs in back-to-back seasons. He also broke Barry Bonds' school record by hitting 25 home runs as a freshman.

Over his career as a Sun Devil he compiled a .337/.443/.725 slash line in 112 career games.

The 6’1”, 215-lb power-threat from the right side spent most of his college career at third and first base, but has also has some experience in left field.

Torkelson is the Tiger's second No. 1 overall pick in a three-year's. Detroit snagged Auburn right-hander Casey Mize with the top pick in the 2018 draft.

The Toronto Blue Jays took Austin Martin out Vanderbilt with pick No. 5.