Tigers Slip Past Royals

Jonathan Schoop and Christin Stewart belted two-run homers in the third inning as the Tigers beat the Royals 4-3 in Detroit.

Five Tigers' relievers held Kansas City scoreless on two hits over the final six innings.

Rookie pitcher Rony Garcia allowed three runs on three hits in his Major League debut, while Tyler Alexander earned the win.

Detroit improved to 3-and-2.

Whit Merrifield accounted for the KC runs with a three-run homer in the top of the third. Tyler Zuber took the loss.

Wednesday night, Matthew Boyd gets the start for the Tigers against Kansas City's Danny Duffy.

with files from Associated Press