Tigers Take Two From Twins at Home
A double-header sweep for the Tigers at Comerica Park Saturday.
Detroit took the opener over the Minnesota Twins 8-2.
The second game was tied at two when Miguel Cabrera hit an opposite field homerun on the way to a 4-2 win.
Detroit has won six of eight recovering nicely after a nine-game losing streak.
The Tigers and Twins wrap up the series Sunday afternoon at 1:10pm.
Meantime, a solid Blue Jays debut for Taijuan Walker Saturday.
He pitched six shutout innings two days after being acquired from the Mariners as Toronto beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-0.
The teams play the third of a four game set Sunday at 3:07pm.