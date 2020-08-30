Tigers Take Two From Twins at Home

A double-header sweep for the Tigers at Comerica Park Saturday.

Detroit took the opener over the Minnesota Twins 8-2.

The second game was tied at two when Miguel Cabrera hit an opposite field homerun on the way to a 4-2 win.

Detroit has won six of eight recovering nicely after a nine-game losing streak.

The Tigers and Twins wrap up the series Sunday afternoon at 1:10pm.

Meantime, a solid Blue Jays debut for Taijuan Walker Saturday.

He pitched six shutout innings two days after being acquired from the Mariners as Toronto beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-0.

The teams play the third of a four game set Sunday at 3:07pm.