Tigers to Retire Sweet Lou's Number

The Detroit Tigers will retire former second baseman Lou Whitaker's number one next season.

Whitaker became the 10th player and the fourth member of the 1984 World Series championship team to be honoured by the franchise.

He was the American League rookie of the year in 1978, a five-time all-star and his 1,527 double-plays turned ranks fourth all-time for Major League Baseball second basemen. Whitaker and his double-play partner Alan Trammell played an AL record 1,918 games together.

The ceremony to retire Whitaker's number will take place before the Tigers' game against the Boston Red Sox August 29, 2020 at Comerica Park.