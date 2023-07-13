Tilbury man charged with indecent acts

A Tilbury man has been arrested and charged with indecent acts.

Police responded to an indecent act investigation on Queen Street South in Tilbury around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, the man was observed buttoning up his pants.

The officer determined the man was also wanted on a warrant related to a criminal harassment investigation.

A 26-year-old man was arrested and additionally charged with criminal harassment.

He was released and with a future court date of August 14.