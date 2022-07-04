Tilbury man facing charges for threatening Shoppers manager with a knife

A Tilbury man is facing charges following an incident at a Shoppers Drug Mart in Chatham over the weekend.

According to police, shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday officers responded to a report of a disturbance at the store located on Queen Street.

Police say the man verbally argued with the manager and was asked to leave the store, but as he was leaving the man pulled a knife from his pocket, showed it to the manager and made a threatening remark.

The manager then locked the door and contacted the police.

The man left the area before police arrived, but he was located a short distance away and arrested.

The 26-year-old is facing charges of with weapons dangerous and assault with a weapon.

He was taken to police headquarters and later released with a future court date of July 27.