Tilbury woman arrested and charged with aggravated assault

A 20-year-old woman has been arrested and charged following a domestic disturbance call.

On Saturday, police responded to a call on Mill Street in Tilbury.

When police arrived, they found a man who had sustained severe injuries and was receiving assistance from concerned citizens.

The man was transported to a local hospital for medical attention.

Through investigation, police learned the man and the woman engaged in a verbal argument that escalated when the woman threatened him with a knife.

A physical altercation also took place, resulting in the man's injuries.

The 20-year-old woman from Tilbury was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

She was transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing and will remain in custody until a future court date.

The Chatham-Kent Police are asking the good Samaritans who stopped to assist this man to contact Detective Constable Shawn Tremblay at shawnt@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600.