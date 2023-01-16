Tilbury woman faces multiple charges following vehicle theft

A 30-year-old Tilbury woman has been arrested for alleged vehicle theft and impaired driving.

Chatham-Kent Police responded to a stolen vehicle call in Tilbury on Sunday, January 15.

Two police vehicles were used to block the path the suspect vehicle was going and forcing it to slow down and eventually stop.

The driver of the stolen vehicle came to a stop after ramming into one of the police cruisers, going through a red light, and hitting an unrelated motorist.

No major injuries are reported as a result of the collision.

After the arrest, police found that she was intoxicated by illicit drugs and failed a sobriety test.

Police say the woman was on house arrest at the time of the incident.

The woman is accused of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, two counts of failing to stop after an accident, two counts of operation while prohibited, obstructing police and operation while impaired.

The accused is pending a bail hearing.