Tilbury woman facing forgery and fraud related charges

A traffic stop in Tilbury has led to a number of charges including forgery against a 36-year-old woman.

Chatham-Kent police say officers stopped a vehicle Wednesday morning just after 9:30 a.m. on Middle Line in Tilbury East Township.

According to police, the woman was wanted on several outstanding warrants by Chatham-Kent police for a fraud investigation.

The Tilbury woman was also wanted by Ontario Provincial Police.

She is charged with two counts of possession of the stolen property, two counts of forgery, three counts of uttering forged documents, personation with intent, and failing to attend court.

The woman remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

