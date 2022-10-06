Tim Hortons is pulling sponsorship from all Hockey Canada men's programming this season, including the world junior men's championship in Halifax and Moncton.

The company, which suspended its sponsorship in June, says it will continue to fund national women's and para hockey programs, as well as youth hockey.

The move comes after Hockey Quebec announced it would be withholding a portion of its registration fees from Hockey Canada.

The Ontario Hockey Federation is requesting Hockey Canada not collect its fees.

Scotiabank has reportedly done the same, having paused its sponsorship through the same time period.

Hockey Canada has been under fire since May, when it was revealed the organization settled a 3.5-million-dollar lawsuit with a woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted by eight players from the 2018 Canadian junior men's hockey team at a June gala event in London, Ontario, that year.

It was revealed in July that Hockey Canada paid out 7.6-million dollars in nine settlements related to sexual assault and sexual abuse claims since 1989.

Halifax police are also investigating an alleged sexual assault by members of the 2003 junior men's team.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.