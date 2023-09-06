Tim Hortons launches new online store selling apparel with retro feel

TORONTO - Tim Hortons has launched an online store selling a new line of clothing.

The Toronto-based fast-food chain says its new TimShop.ca stocks a range of sweaters, T-shirts and joggers with a retro feel.

The limited-edition clothing includes neutral loungewear bearing vintage Tim Hortons logos, novelty crewnecks in bright pink and electric blue and even Timbits-inspired outfits.

Tim Hortons says the store will sell additional merchandise come National Coffee Day later this month.

The online store also stocks Nespresso capsules, ground coffee and tea K-cups.

The store comes after Tim Hortons teamed up with pop star Justin Bieber on a line of tote bags, beanie hats and fanny packs in 2021.