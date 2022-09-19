Tim Hortons launches Smile Cookie Week
Tim Hortons is back with its 'Smile Cookie Week.'
The week-long campaign supports local charities and launched throughout the country on Monday.
Here in Windsor-Essex, proceeds from the campaign will support the Youth Wellness Hub and Autism Services Windsor.
Kim Willis is with Canadian Mental Health Association of Windsor-Essex County and is encouraging the community to take part in the campaign.
"It was a lot of fun last year, extremely successful," says Willis. "So we're looking forward to making it bigger and better this year."
She says the campaign is a great way to support local.
"Treat your staff, treat your kids classes, your clubs just the more that we can order the cookies and the more we eat, the better we do and last year we raised $200,000, that's a lot of cookies," she says.
Willis says each cookie is $1.
Tim Hortons will offer the Smile Cookie until Sunday, September 25.
