Tim Hortons launches Smile Cookie Week

Tim Hortons is back with its 'Smile Cookie Week.'

The week-long campaign supports local charities and launched throughout the country on Monday.

Here in Windsor-Essex, proceeds from the campaign will support the Youth Wellness Hub and Autism Services Windsor.

Kim Willis is with Canadian Mental Health Association of Windsor-Essex County and is encouraging the community to take part in the campaign.

"It was a lot of fun last year, extremely successful," says Willis. "So we're looking forward to making it bigger and better this year."