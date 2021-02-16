Tim Hortons Roll Up The Rim To Win is Going Digital

One of Canada's most recognized marketing campaigns is going fully digital.

Tim Hortons says its Roll Up The Rim To Win contest is now called Roll up to Win.

The chain says instead of rolling up a coffee tab to reveal a printed message, customers can scan a loyalty card or app at the time of purchase.

Customers earn a "roll" for every hot or cold beverage and breakfast sandwich.

They can then use the roll on a smartphone app or by going to the campaign's website and logging in with a loyalty card and email.

The contest runs March 8 to April 4.

Hope Bagozzi, the chief marketing officer for Tim Hortons, says the usual prize pool of free coffees, donuts, electronics and vehicles has also been expanded this year.

She says customers can now also win subscriptions to streaming services and reusable mugs.