Time is Running Out for Students with Incomplete Immunization Records

WINDSOR — The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reminding people that time is running out to avoid school suspensions because of incomplete immunization records.

Final notices were sent in early January 2020 after the health unit completed a review of all elementary student immunization records.

Students who had incomplete records, received notices in November 2019.

As of March 10th, 2020 at 4:30pm, students with incomplete records will be suspended for up to 20 days.

The health unit has scheduled several walk-in clinics at its Ouellette  Ave. location in Windsor. 

The clinic dates are listed below: 

  • Monday, March 2 from 9am to 6:30pm
  • Wednesday, March 4 from 9am to 6:30pm
  • Friday, March 6 from 9am to 4pm
  • Monday, March 9 from 9am to 6:30pm
  • Tuesday, March 10 from 9am to 4pm

