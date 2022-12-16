Time running out to buy a ticket for the Brentwood dream home lottery

Time is ticking down to buy a ticket for the Brentwood Recovery Home's dream home lottery.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.brentwoodlottery.com until midnight on Dec. 31.

There is over $1.3 million in cash and prizes up for grabs, including the grand prize dream home valued at $975,000. The home is located at 146 Summer St. in Belle River.

The prize list also includes a 2023 Ford F150 Supercrew valued at $73,681, a 2023 Chevrolet Blazer with a retail value of $64,209, a 2023 Jayco Jay Flight trailer that carries a retail value of $57,529 and a 2022 Harley Davidson Street Glide with a retail value of $33,795.

Along with the main prizes, there are draws for cash prizes ranging from $2,500 to $25,000.

Tickets are $50 each, $100 for three tickets or $250 for ten tickets. There is also a new 50/50 draw this year.

Elizabeth Dulmage, Executive Director at Brentwood Recovery Home, says there is an early bird draw on Dec. 22 with two cash priczes up for grabs - one for $25,000 and the other is a $20,000 prize.

Dulmage told The Shift with Patty Handysides that this lottery is critically important toward helping Brentwood.

"For us to be able to continue to offer the programs and services that we offer to those people who live in our community, who are seeking a life of recovery from their alcohol or drug misuse," she says. "It really allows us to do a lot of the programming and have a number of additional beds open, beyond what we'd be able to do with only the funding we receive from the Ministry of Health."

Elizabeth Dulmage, Executive Director of the Brentwood Recovery Home, shows off the top prize in the Brentwood Recovery Home's dream home lottery. The home at 146 Summer St. in Belle River in valued at $975,000. Sept. 29, 2022 (Photo by Rusty Thomson)

Dulmage says people in this community are very familiar with how people with addictions are struggling in these times as the need has never been greater.

"We know that people are dying and we need the support and help. This isn't just about Brentwood, this is about us as a community. That's the cool thing about Windsor and Essex County, it always comes through to support the work that we're doing," she adds.

The Brentwood Recovery Home currently operates 68 beds, providing addictions and mental health supports and programs to clients and their families.

Lottery proceeds help fund essential programs and services at the facility at 2335 Dougall Ave. in Windsor.

This year's Brentwood Recovery Home's dream home lottery features $1.3 million in cash and prizes. The prizes include a Ford F150 Supercrew, a 2023 Jayco Jay Flight trailer, and a 2022 Harley Davidson Street Glide (all pictured) above. Sept. 29, 2022 (Photo by Rusty Thomson)