Time to Donate to the 17th Annual Cans for a Cause
The 17th annual AM800 ‘Cans for a Cause’ event is in full swing!
The traditional all-day live broadcast from Devonshire Mall was not able to happen this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but that hasn’t stopped the effort to raise canned food and monetary donations for the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.
How can you help?
- Visit the Drive Thru collection in the Devonshire Mall Parking Lot for contactless pick-up of your donations between 5 a.m. & 8 p.m. December 4
- Text the word MEALS to 20222 to donate $5
- Donate online HERE
St. Vincent gives roughly $1.3-million worth of food and serves over 50,000 adults and children who are in need in Windsor-Essex every year.