Time to Donate to the 17th Annual Cans for a Cause

The 17th annual AM800 ‘Cans for a Cause’ event is in full swing!

The traditional all-day live broadcast from Devonshire Mall was not able to happen this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but that hasn’t stopped the effort to raise canned food and monetary donations for the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

How can you help?

Visit the Drive Thru collection in the Devonshire Mall Parking Lot for contactless pick-up of your donations between 5 a.m. & 8 p.m. December 4 Text the word MEALS to 20222 to donate $5 Donate online HERE

St. Vincent gives roughly $1.3-million worth of food and serves over 50,000 adults and children who are in need in Windsor-Essex every year.