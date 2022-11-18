iHeartRadio
Titans beat Packers on TNF 27-17, win seven of eight


AM800-News-Titans-Packers-Twitter-November-2022

(Green Bay, WI)  --  The Tennessee Titans remain one of the hottest teams in the NFL after their 27-17 Thursday Night Football win over the Packers in Green Bay.  

Ryan Tannehill was incredibly efficient, completing 22-of-27 passes for 333 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.  

Derrick Henry rushed for 87 yards along with a touchdown.  

The running back also threw for a TD.  

Austin Hooper caught two touchdown passes to go with 36 yards.  

The Titans are now 7-and-3 and have won seven of their last eight games.  

Aaron Rodgers threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns in the defeat, which dropped Green Bay to 4-and-7.  

The Pack have lost six of their last seven games.

— with files from MetroSource

