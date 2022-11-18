Titans beat Packers on TNF 27-17, win seven of eight

(Green Bay, WI) -- The Tennessee Titans remain one of the hottest teams in the NFL after their 27-17 Thursday Night Football win over the Packers in Green Bay.

Ryan Tannehill was incredibly efficient, completing 22-of-27 passes for 333 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Derrick Henry rushed for 87 yards along with a touchdown.

The running back also threw for a TD.

Austin Hooper caught two touchdown passes to go with 36 yards.

The Titans are now 7-and-3 and have won seven of their last eight games.

Aaron Rodgers threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns in the defeat, which dropped Green Bay to 4-and-7.

The Pack have lost six of their last seven games.

— with files from MetroSource