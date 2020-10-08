Titans Positive Cases Grow

Tennessee was told players could not gather together for any in-person activities either at the club's facility or elsewhere a day before several Titans worked out at a private school, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The NFL closed both the Tennessee and Minnesota facilities Sept. 29 after eight positive test results for the Titans.

A group of Titans worked out Sept. 30 at a private school.

The Titans had another positive test Thursday, bringing the team's outbreak of COVID-19 to 23.

In other virus-related developments around the NFL:

The Patriots are missing a second straight day of practice after reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore joined quarterback Cam Newton on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

New England also has a defensive tackle from the practice squad on the list in the league's other mini-outbreak.

Coach Bill Belichick says the team has closed its facility for the health and safety of the club but is continuing to prepare for Sunday's game with Denver virtually. Belichick says whether the Patriots return to their facility Friday will be a medical decision rather than a football one.

with files from Associated Press