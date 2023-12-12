Titans storm back to defeat Dolphins on Monday Night Football

(Miami, FL) -- The Titans scored 15 points in the last three minutes of the fourth quarter to take down the Miami Dolphins 28-27 on Monday Night Football at Hard Rock Stadium.

Will Levis found DeAndre Hopkins for a three-yard score with just under three minutes remaining.

Derrick Henry then plunged into the end zone from three yards out for his second score of the game less than a minute later.

The Tennessee defense then shut down Miami's offense to pull out the primetime win on the road.

Levis completed 23-of-38 passes for 327 yards, one touchdown and an interception.

The Titans remain at the bottom of the AFC South at 5-and-8.

Tua Tagovailoa completed 23-of-33 attempts for 240 yards in the losing effort.

Raheem Mostert finished with 96 rushing yards and two TD's, while defensive tackle Zach Sieler found the end zone on a pick-six in the first quarter.

The Dolphins sit atop the AFC East at 9-and-4.

