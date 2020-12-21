Titans Top the Lions to Remain Atop the AFC South

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw three touchdown passes and ran in for two more scores as the Titans topped the Lions 46-25 in Nashville.

Tannehill finished the day 21-of-27 passing for 273 yards.

Running back Derrick Henry added 147 yards and a touchdown on the ground for the Titans, who have won four-of-five to move to 10-and-4 on the season.

Tennessee remains tied with Indianapolis atop the AFC South, but the Titans currently hold the tiebreaker.

Corey Davis also racked up four catches for 110 yards and a score in the victory.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was 22-of-32 for 252 yards and a touchdown for Detroit, which dropped to 5-and-9.

D'Andre Swift rushed for 67 yards and two scores but also lost one of two fumbles on the day for the Lions.

With files from the Associated Press