Tiz the Law Favoured to Win Belmont

Some of the country's best thoroughbreds will be taking part in the 152nd Belmont Stakes this weekend, and a horse from New York is the favorite to win.

Oddsmakers believe Tiz the Law will come out on top in the ten horse field at Belmont Park.

Tiz the Law is looking to be the first New York-bred horse to win the race since 1882. Post time is set for 5:42 pm Eastern time on Saturday.

It wasn't quite the post position trainer Barclay Tagg wanted for Tiz the Law. Still, it wasn't far off for the colt who on Wednesday was made the early 6-5 favourite for the Belmont Stakes.

Tagg was hoping the Florida Derby winner would land anywhere between spots 5 to 7 in the starting gate for Saturday's beginning of the reconfigured Triple Crown series. Tiz the Law drew the No. 8 post in the 10-horse field and will be ridden by Manny Franco.

Instead of concluding the Triple Crown, the Belmont is kicking off the series. It will be run at 1 1/8 miles _ shorter than its usual grueling 1 1/2 miles _ without spectators or owners at Belmont Park in New York.

with files from Associated Press