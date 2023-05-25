Tkachuk sends Panthers to Stanley Cup Final, after topping Hurricanes 4-3 for sweep

SUNRISE, Fla. - Matthew Tkachuk scored a power-play goal with 4.9 seconds left, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 36 shots to cap off a brilliant series, and the Florida Panthers earned their first trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 27 years by beating the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 to win the Eastern Conference title in a sweep.

Tkachuk's goal was his second of the night and maybe the biggest in Panthers' history.

The Panthers will play either Vegas or Dallas for the Stanley Cup starting sometime next week; Vegas currently leads the Western Conference title series 3-0.