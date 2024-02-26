TLC to play Caesars Windsor this spring 

Grammy Award-winning TLC will brings the hits to The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor with special guest C+C Music Factory on Thursday May 16.



TLC is the best-selling American girl group of all time, attributed to megahits including "No Scrubs," "Waterfalls," and "Creep." Their influence transcends genres from pop, hip-hop, and R&B to fashion and female empowerment.



In 1992, the trio made up of Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas, Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins, and Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes, released their first album, Ooooooohhh... On the TLC Tip, to critical and commercial success. The album sold four million copies in the U.S. and yielded three Top 10 singles. Two years later, the group released the classic, now Diamond CrazySexyCool, which Rolling Stone placed on their "The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time" list.



After member Lisa Lopes' untimely death in 2002, TLC released their last album as a trio titled 3D. Hailed by Billboard as a "nearly perfect collection", the album went double Platinum in the U.S.



To date, TLC has racked up four Grammy Awards, five MTV Video Music Awards, five Soul Train Awards, 85 million record sales worldwide, four Multi-Platinum albums, and a billion plays on Pandora.



