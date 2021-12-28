To Kingsville With Love dinner makes a return

A free holiday dinner is making its return to Kingsville on Wednesday after being cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To Kingsville With Love is a turkey dinner open to all residents of Essex County at Kingsville Community Church on Division Road.

The event is normally dine in, but this year, the church is switching things up with a take-out format.

Tom Harmon, pastor at the church says they have taken all precautions to make the event safe for everyone.

"We've taken all the health precautions that are necessary," says Harmon. "I think we've exceeded the health precautions that are needed because we want people to feel safe."

He says he is a bit disappointed they can't have an indoor event this year.

"The purpose of To Kingsville With Love is to bring the community together in a sit down, family style meal where people can just enjoy that atmosphere," he says. "That is a very powerful atmosphere but we are still very happy and blessed to be able to serve our community in this way."

Harmon says the event is normally held at the Royal Canadian Legion, which has a larger kitchen but due to the size of the church's kitchen, the supply will be limited compared to previous years.

"We are limited in what we are able to do out of this facility as far as this kitchen is concerned so we are limiting it to the first 300 registrants for the meals," says Harmon. "That is something you should keep in mind when you sign up."

In 2019, close to 500 people attended the dinner.

Harmon expects about 300 meals will be provided for this year's take-out format.

The event runs from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Anyone interested in the dinner can register on the church's website.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi