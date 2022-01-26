Today is Bell Let’s Talk Day

For the 12th straight year, Canadians are being invited to join the conversation about mental health for Bell Let’s Talk Day.

Chair of Bell Let's Talk Mary Deacon says led by Canadians at home and around the world, Bell Let's Talk Day puts a spotlight on mental health.

"This year's campaign encourages everyone to keep listening, keep talking and keep being there for each other. As we continue to be impacted by COVID-19, we can all play a part to stay connected, to help improve our mental health and wellness, and help ensure mental health remains a priority issue.”

There are Bell Let’s Talk events happening all day across the country.

Bell donates five cents to Canadian mental health programs for every applicable text, local or long distance call, tweet or TikTok video using the hashtag #BellLetsTalk.

The company also donates five cents for every Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube view of the Bell Let’s Talk Day video.

Last year, those interactions raised more than $7.9 million, a new record.