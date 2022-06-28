Toddler dies after left in car outside Bancroft, Ont. school: mayor

BANCROFT, ONT. - The mayor of a central Ontario town says the community is rallying around the family of a toddler who died after being accidentally left in a hot car.

Bancroft Mayor Paul Jenkins says 23-month-old Everett Smith died last Thursday despite several attempts to resuscitate him.

Jenkins says the mother meant to drop Everett off at daycare in the morning but accidentally left him in the car while she went to work at North Hastings High School.

Jenkins, who describes himself as a longtime friend of the family, says the boy was found in the car later that day.

The temperature in Bancroft hit a high of 27 C on Thursday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers were called around 3:45 p.m. Thursday to a parking lot in the area of the school and found a 23-month-old child with no vital signs. Police say the child was transported to hospital by ambulance and died shortly after.