Toffoli, Pettersson Lead Canucks to a Win Over Vegas

Tyler Toffoli, Elias Pettersson, and Bo Horvat combined for four goals and seven points to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights in NHL playoff action Tuesday.

The best-of-seven second-round series is tied 1-1.

Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 38 saves for the win. He kept the Canucks in the game in the second period when Vegas fired 22 shots at the Vancouver net.

Alex Tuch and Max Pacioretty scored for the Golden Knights while Robin Lehner saved 21 of 26 shots in just his second loss of the post-season.

With files from the Canadian Press