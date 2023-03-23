Toldo Lancer Centre wins international award

An international award for the Toldo Lancer Centre at the University of Windsor.

The centre has won 2023 Outstanding Facility Award by the National Intramural Recreation Sport Association.

The award recognizes the the centre's architectural design, functionality, and how well the facility meets its intended purpose.

Linda Rohr is the Dean of Faculty of Human Kinetics at the university and says the university is proud of the design of the building.

"It is a beautiful spot for recreation, activity and sport but the most recent award is about the design itself of the building and how it serves the community with the design," says Rohr.

Other award recipients include Texas A&M, the University of Minnesota, San Diego State, Old Dominion, Florida Gulf Coast and the University of Massachusetts.

She says the space is incredible and the public enjoys the brightness and the flow of the building.

"This puts us on the map with a beautiful facility and I might hesitant to say it's the premier facility in southwestern Ontario," says Rohr.

Rohr says it's been a remarkable first year for the centre.

"The building itself provides community recreation for community members as well as our students on campus, as well as our Lancers athletic programs," says Rohr. "So this past year has outstanding year for our programs."

The $73-million Toldo Lancer Centre opened in July and includes a 25-metre pool, a triple gymnasium, a fitness centre and a suspended track.

CS&P Architects designed the building and architect Craig Goodman calls it a "beacon."