Toll rates increase on Canadian side of Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

A toll rate increase on the Canadian side of the Windsor-Detroit tunnel.

Windsor-Detroit Borderlink Limited CEO Carolyn Brown says the toll rate increased 25 cents on January 1 for travellers paying with credit or debit.

She says there was also a 25 cent jump for Nexpress users.

Brown says in September the board passed a resolution to increase toll rates about four per cent every 24-months.

"These are the rates that are being charged on the Windsor side," says Brown. "On the Detroit side, Detroit to Windsor DWT, that operator will be adjusting rates, my best information is those rate increases will take effect February 1st of this year."

She says there are also toll rate increases for buses and trucks.

"Buses would be 50 cents and trucks range from 50 cents to an increase of $2.25 depending on the number of axles," she says.

Brown adds the tunnel no longer accepts cash.

The current toll rate according to the tunnel's website on the Canadian side stands at $6.75.