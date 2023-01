Toll rates have gone up at the Ambassador Bridge.

According to the bridge's website, the toll rate jumped up to $9.25 Canadian on January 1.

It was previously at $8 Canadian.

If users want to pay in American, the toll rate is $7 compared to the previous price of $6.

There was also an increase for Ambassador Bridge Premier Commuter Card users.

Commercial vehicles will also see a jump in tolls.

(JL Images / iStock)