Tolls Increasing on Canadian Side of Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

For the first time in six years, toll rates are increasing on the Canadian side of the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

The city says starting on August 9, the toll rate for passenger vehicles will be $6.50 Canadian and $5.00 American.

Buses will have a toll rate of $9.75 Canadian and $7.50 American.

NEXPRESS users will also see an increase.

They will now pay $5.15 Canadian and $3.95 American for passenger vehicles.

Windsor-Detroit Borderlink Limited Chief Executive Officer Carolyn Brown says the board decided to delay toll increases until the border restrictions were lifted.

"On the Windsor side, we deferred any increases while the tunnel ceiling project was in place and the board opted to defer any increases while border restrictions were in place," says Brown.