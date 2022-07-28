Tom Bain seeking re-election as mayor of Lakeshore

A long time local politician is seeking another term in office in October's municipal election.

Current Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain, who has 40-years of municipal government experience, has announced he is seeking re-election.

Bain filed his nomination papers Thursday morning and says it will probably be his last term, if he's successful.

He's been mayor for 16-years but says there's still lots of work to do.

"Lakeshore has a number of projects on the go that I'd like to see reach completion within this next four years," he says. "We're being approached by a number of companies who want to come in and build feeder plants for the batteries and the electric vehicles."

Bain calls it a really exciting time and he'd like to see it go forward and have Lakeshore continue as a leader.

The only other candidate running for mayor in Lakeshore, is current Deputy Mayor Tracey Bailey, who filed her nomination papers in May.

The last day to file nomination papers is Aug. 19.

The municipal election is scheduled for Oct. 24.