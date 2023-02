Tom Brady announces retirement from football

(Tampa, FL) -- Tom Brady is announcing his retirement from football.

Brady finishes his career with seven Super Bowl titles and leads the league with most passing yards and passing touchdowns of all time.

His last game was a loss to the Dallas Cowboys during Super WildCard Weekend in Tampa.

Brady played his college ball at the University of Michigan from 1996 to 1999 and was drafted by the New England Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft in the sixth round.

He would go on to play 19 seasons with the Patriots winning six Super Bowl titles and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2020 season.

Brady would win the Super Bowl that same season with the Buccaneers.

— with files from MetroSource