Tom Brady is returning to Tampa to play 23rd season in NFL

TAMPA, Fla. - Tom Brady's retirement lasted 40 days. Brady said Sunday he's returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd season in the NFL. The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his decision on Twitter and Instagram, saying he has ``unfinished business.'' ``These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,'' Brady wrote. ``That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa.''