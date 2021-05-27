Tom Shannon, Legendary CKLW Broadcaster Dies at 82

Legendary Big 8 CKLW DJ, Tom Shannon, has died at the age of 82.

It was 1963 when Shannon landed in Windsor-Detroit for the first time and became one of the area's top night-time jocks, as well as doing a morning show at Channel 7 in Detroit.

Having worked in Shannon in the '90s, AM800's Patty Handysides recalls him as a songwriter, writing his own radio show theme song, "Wild Weekend," performed by The Rockin' Rebels. It climbed the charts and reached #8 on the U.S. pop chart and #28 on the U.S. R&B chart in 1963.

Shannon died Wednesday from pancreatic cancer, in Salinas, California, where had been living since retirement in 2005.

— With files from AM800's Patty Handysides