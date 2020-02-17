Tony Fernandez Dies at 57

Former All-Star shortstop Tony Fernandez has died after a long battle with kidney disease. He was 57.

Fernandez made five All-Star teams during his 17 seasons in the major leagues and helped the Toronto Blue Jays win the 1993 World Series.

He won four straight Gold Gloves with the Blue Jays in the 1980s and holds club records for career hits and games played.

A clutch hitter in five trips to the post-season, he had four separate stints with Toronto and played for six other teams. One of those was the New York Yankees, who replaced him at shortstop with a 21-year-old Derek Jeter in 1996.

His foundation says Fernandez was taken off a life support system Sunday with his family present at a hospital in Weston, Florida.

Fernandez had been in a medically induced coma and had waited years for a kidney transplant.



