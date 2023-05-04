Too Good To Go food waste prevention app launches in Windsor

A new app that looks to cut down on food waste, while also helping users save money on groceries, has officially launched in Windsor.

Too Good To Go, the number one marketplace app for selling surplus food, is available for local residents and businesses as of Tuesday, May 2.

Windsor joins 13 other cities across Canada in joining the global movement against food waste, and since launching in Canada back in 2021, Too Good To Go has already helped more than 5,200 businesses save more than 1.6 million meals from going to waste.

Globally, the app has been available for over six years.

Too Good To Go mostly deals with restaurants, bakeries, and butchers, but also partners with grocery and convenience stores.

45 businesses in Windsor have already signed up, including The Cheese Bar and Sweet Revenge Bake Shop, with country director Sam Kashani saying they'll be working to increase that number in the days and weeks ahead.

Metro grocery stores across the city are also already on the app.

He says it's a simple solution that combats food waste and is a win-win-win situation for consumers, businesses and the environment.

"As a consumer you get surplus food at an establishment for one third of the price, as a business you get to drive incremental traffic and make sure that surplus food that you have at the end of the day is turned into cash. So generating incremental revenue, and then lastly the planet benefits with regards to reducing the environmental impact of food waste," he said.

According to Kashani, consumers make their purchases through the app which connects them with participating stores that have a surplus of food and make it available for pickup before they close.

Food waste makes up between 8 to 10 per cent of the global green house gas emissions each year, and Kashani says they're now giving Canadians the tools to make a difference in a number of ways.

"To sum up since we've launched we've helped save Canadians over $22-million on their food just by simply using our app," he continued. "And businesses have been able to generate close to $7.7 million of incremental revenue of food that otherwise would've been thrown out."

Windsor needs to divert 70 per cent of its organic waste from the landfill by 2025, and using a local landmark as an example, Kashani says Canadians coast to coast throw away food that weighs about 1,900 Ambassador Bridges each year.

Kashani says as Canadians we've all in some way, shape or form felt the pinch on our wallets due to increased costs at the grocery store and this offers a solution with many different benefits.

"For us, really, the platform is intended to be able to provide those multiple benefits for our users. And then with our launch in Windsor and surrounding areas like London, and many other cities across the country, is to continue to what I call democratize food waste and give Canadians the tools."

The app is free to download and more information can be found on their website.

Kashani also added that they've received positives responses every time Too Good To Go has launched in a new city.