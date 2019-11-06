Tootoo Out, Malarchuk In

A change of plans for Stigma Enigma's annual Mingle for Maryvale.

Executive Director Dr. Patrick Smith says retired NHL player Jordin Tootoo will no longer be the guest speaker.

Because of a death in the family, Tootoo won't be able to make the event to discuss his struggles with mental health, alcoholism and the death of his brother.

Instead, former NHL goalie Clint Malarchuk will share his long battle with alcoholism and almost ending his life by a gunshot to the head.

Smith says despite the change, a strong turnout is still expected.

"We're actually over 500 people and we're hoping that most people are coming for the cause and will still support the cause because any fundraising that we do, goes directly to Maryvale Children's Mental Health Centre and it goes right to the front lines," says Smith.

He says Malarchuk is an incredible speaker.

"His story is really incredible too," says Smith. "He different than Jordin is he actually is a suicide survivor. He attempted to take his life."

Malarchuk had is playing career cut short after a skate sliced his neck.

The Mingle for Maryvale event takes place at the Caboto Club this Saturday (November 9th) starting at 5:30pm.

Proceeds from the event support Maryvale and Youth Mental Health Initiatives.