Top Hamas official Saleh Arouri, who headed West Bank operations, killed in Beirut blast

BEIRUT - Hamas and Hezbollah officials say top Hamas official Saleh Arouri has been killed in an explosion in a southern Beirut suburb.

Arouri, one of the founders of Hamas' military wing, had headed the group's presence in the West Bank.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had threated to kill him even before the Hamas-Israel war began on Oct. 7.

Israeli officials declined to comment about the Tuesday evening blast.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said the blast killed four people and was carried out by an Israeli drone.