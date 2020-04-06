Top Medical Doctor Recommends Wearing Face Mask

Canada's top public-health doctor now says masks are a good way to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Theresa Tam says masks are a way for people who might have the virus without realizing it, to avoid spreading it.

The change from previous advice is due to increasing evidence that people with the virus can spread it without knowing they're sick, according to Dr Tam. She calls it a "non-selfish measure."

"So wearing a non-medical mask in the community has not been proven to protect the person wearing it, but it is an additional way to protect others," she says.

Dr. Tam says masks worn this way protect others more than they protect the people wearing them, and she stresses that medical masks still need to be preserved for front-line health workers.

She adds that wearing a mask doesn't exempt people from other measures they should take against COVID-19, including physical distancing and regular hand washing.

The Centre of Disease Control has also advocated for face masks.

— With files from AM800's Teresinha Medeiros and The Canadian Press