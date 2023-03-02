Top teams in the Western Conference to battle as Spitfires host Knights

After a few days off the Windsor Spitfires return to action tonight, when they host the London Knights at the WFCU Centre.

Windsor is coming off an 8-4 win over the Kingston Frontenacs last Sunday, while London lost to the Guelph Storm 4-3 in overtime on Sunday.

These two teams last met up last week, when the Knights stopped the Spitfires nine game winning streak.

Entering play on Thursday, London leads the Western Conference with a record of 40-15-2-0 and Windsor is just a point behind in with a record of 38-14-4-1.

Captain Matthew Maggio, who leads the Ontario Hockey League in both goals with 46 and points with 94, says rivalry games like this late in the season are easy to get up for.

"They're a really structured and controlled team, and I think if we can balance that defence zone and play structured like them I think we have the offence where it'll just go in for us. I think that'll really help us, so as long as we play a good structured and controlled game we'll have the upside," he said.

Maggio says at this time of year, everyone is looking at the standings.

"Obviously going to Game 7 in the finals last year and having to go to Hamilton and having to play in front of that crowd was really tough. It definitely helped them have that home ice advantage, so I think that's something we're looking forward," Maggio continued.

"Trying to get 1st place and be on the flip side of it where teams have to come to the WFCU in playoffs, because we know it's probably the toughest place to play."

Shane Wright, the big trade deadline pickup for the Spitfires, returned to the lineup last weekend after missing some time with a lower body injury.

Wright says the fact 1st place is on the line certainly ups the ante for a game late in the season between two similar teams.

"I think we're both pretty similar teams, and there's obviously a lot of skill on both sides and good coaching and stuff like that. Always fun games to play in and really competitive as well."

Spitfire officials are anticipating a packed house, and Wright says that'll provide a spark for the home side.

"More people in the building, more home fans cheering us on is always good for us players, we always love to hear the noise and support from all the fans. Definitely going to help bring us some energy," he said.

Windsor native Colton Smith played for the Knights last season, and says it's always fun to play against your former team.

"We're going to want to play the right way, and especially with these fans in Windsor. They're the best in the league, I've played in London and Windsor, which they say London's the best but Windsor is a lot louder. The fans are more into the game, they get louder as the game goes on, and it's great playing here," Smith stated.

Smith says after last week's game everyone on both sides knows what to expect.

"Obviously it's two really good hockey teams playing against each other. It was a tight game, there wasn't much stuff given up, there's not many chances so it'll be like that here tonight. And I'm sure it'll be a low scoring game but we'll get it done."

Puck drop tonight is set for 7:05 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50.

It'll be the start of another three games in three nights set for Windsor, as they'll travel to Flint on Friday night to take on the Firebirds before returning home on Saturday to battle the Sarnia Sting.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi