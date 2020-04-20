Top Tennis Stars Setting up Covid Fund

Top-ranked men's tennis player Novak Djokovic says he spoke with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal about working with the ATP to set up a fund to help lower-ranked tennis players financially affected by the pandemic.

Djokovic described what he called a long conversation with Federer and Nadal about ``how we can contribute and how we can help lower-ranked guys who obviously are struggling the most.''

Djokovic talked about trying to amass somewhere around $3 million to $4.5 million to distribute, perhaps to players ranked from around 200th or 250th to around 700th.

In other tennis news, Serena Williams' coach says he is starting an independent tennis league to have professionals play matches without spectators starting in May at his academy in Nice, France.

Patrick Mouratoglou says the plan is to live-stream 10 matches per weekend for five weekends in May and June.

The ATP and WTA professional tours have been on hold since March and are suspended at least until mid-July.



with files from Associated Press