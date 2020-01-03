Top Two Teams in West-Stobbs Division Meet in Lakeshore

The top two teams in the West Stobbs Division face-off on Friday in Lakeshore.

The first place Canadiens battle the second place Mooretown Flags at the Atlas Tube Centre.

It's the first game for both clubs following the holiday break.

Canadiens Head Coach Anthony Iaquinta believes it will be a physical game.

"They like to finish their checks," Iaquinta. "They bring the game to you so you can either run and hide or you can step up and be ready to play and lately our guys have taken the easier route and that's what happens when you've been sort of fortunate on the wins, loss columns."

The Habs have 50 points while the Flags are four behind with 46-points.

Game time is set for 7pm.