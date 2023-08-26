Tornado survey team to examine storm damage in Belle River and Tecumseh

A survey team from the Northern Tornadoes Project will visit Tecumseh and Belle River to see if a tornado touched down.

Saturday's visit follows a visit to Windsor on Friday by the survey teams to examine the damage from Thursday night's storm.

A tornado warning was issued for the region which was pounded by heavy rain and high winds that knocked down trees, power lines and damaged some structures.

Dr. David Sills, executive director of the Northern Tornadoes Project, told AM800's Live and Local that the survey team is putting together a report on what they saw in Windsor, which should be out Saturday afternoon.

"We know there's a track of enhanced damage that goes from Prince Road and all the way down to Heritage Estates," he says.

Sills says they're also going to investigate a track of damage in Tecumseh that runs from Riverside Drive and all the way down across Highway 401, into parts of Belle River and the Woodslee area.

The Northern Tornadoes Project, based out of Western University in London, documents all tornado activity in Canada.

The U.S. National Weather Service has confirmed seven tornadoes touched down in Michigan during Thursday's storm.

One tornado touched down in Ingham and Livingston counties, three hit Wayne County, two happened in Monroe County and another happened in Kent County.