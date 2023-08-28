Tornado touches down in Tecumseh and Lakeshore

A second tornado touched down in the region last Thursday.

The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) confirms an EF1 tornado hit Tecumseh Thursday evening and moved rapidly through the area.

The NTP says the tornado continued southeast towards Lakeshore, hitting Elmstead and going past Highway 401 to the northeast of Pleasant Park.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, NTP executive director Dr. David Sills says the tornado went through Tecumseh with a maximum wind speed of 145 km/h.

"Just a bit stronger with that one, a bit longer, a bit wider but amazingly occurred at exactly the same time as the Windsor tornado was happening," says Dr. Sills. "The both occurred simultaneously."

He says damage survey work confirms there was a tornado in Tecumseh.

"When you get to the Tecumseh tornado, we had things like collapsed barns, snapped power poles, damaged grain bins, plus all the other stuff we saw in Windsor," he says. "So just that much more intense and up to a 145 kilometres per hour with that tornado."

Anchored grain bin damaged, Lakeshore Road 105 (Photo courtesy: Northern Tornadoes Project)

Sills says an investigation was also launched after the storm in Chatham and it was determined Chatham's storm was a down burst.

"In both Windsor and Tecumseh, we got a long narrow path that stretches more than 12 kilometres and in both cases there was rotation on radar that we can see went right over where the damage was found," says Dr. Sills.

The NTP says the Tecumseh tornado lasted less than 10-minutes and the preliminary length of the tornado was 14 km and a maximum width of 700 m.

A EF0 tornado also hit west Windsor on Thursday.

A survey team will be investigating damage in Belle River, southeastern Essex County and Tilbury on Monday.