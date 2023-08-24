Tornado warning issued for the region

A tornado warning has been issued for the region.

At 10:30 p.m., Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking an area of severe thunderstorms that is possibly producing a tornado. Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.

Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. Tornadoes at night cannot be seen and may strike suddenly.

Sometimes they are preceded by strengthening winds, large hail, or an approaching whistling or roaring sound.

Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.

Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

Emergency Management Ontario recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Tornado warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing tornadoes.