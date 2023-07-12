Tornado watch in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

A tornado watch is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

According to Environment Canada, conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms, which may produce a tornado.

Strong wind gusts of up to 90 kilometres an hour and heavy rain are also possible this evening into the overnight hours.

Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches.

In the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning is issued for your area, it is recommended you take the following actions: Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.

Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can.

As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

